Dr. Gary Deguzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deguzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Deguzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Deguzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Dale, WV.
Dr. Deguzman works at
Locations
-
1
Reynolds Memorial Hospital800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 243-3000
-
2
Dr. Gary S. Deguzman40 Medical Park Ste 202, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-1817
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deguzman?
Dr. Deguzman is the best GYN I have ever been to in my 60 something years of life. He is very thorough in his exams and I trust him with my life. My daughter, my daughter-in-law and I love him. I would recommend him to anyone who wants a doctor who will go to extra lengths to find the best treatment for your condition and to save your life. Thank you Dr. Deguzman.
About Dr. Gary Deguzman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801807755
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital And Med Center
- Albright College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deguzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deguzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deguzman works at
Dr. Deguzman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deguzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deguzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deguzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.