Dr. Gary Deguzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Dale, WV.



Dr. Deguzman works at Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, WV with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.