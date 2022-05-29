Overview of Dr. Gary Dorshimer, MD

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Dorshimer works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.