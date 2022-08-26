See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Gary Eden, DO

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Eden, DO

Dr. Gary Eden, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Eden works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Center in Mesa (Arbor)
    6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 792-6006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gary W Eden DO
    5440 E Southern Ave Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 644-0424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Medical Security
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Aug 26, 2022
    Performed RT Breast mastectomy in 1998 he was kind, explained everything I never had another cancer.
    Joyce Montoya — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Eden, DO
    About Dr. Gary Eden, DO

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316903990
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Phoenix General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Eden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eden works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Eden’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

