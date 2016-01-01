Overview of Dr. Gary Figiel, MD

Dr. Gary Figiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Figiel works at Southeastern Geriatric Healthcare Group in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.