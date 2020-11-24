Dr. Gary Gallia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gallia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Gallia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-0585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gallia is a gifted neurosurgeon!! He is caring, compassionate and wants the best for each person he cares for. He did my surgery in September, 2020 for a pituitary tumor. It was an extra delicate surgery because of the location of my tumor. I could not have asked for a better neurosurgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gallia has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
