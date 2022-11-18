See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (207)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD

Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ghiselli works at Denver Spine Surgeons, LLC in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghiselli's Office Locations

    Denver Spine Surgeons
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 697-7463
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 207 ratings
    Patient Ratings (207)
    5 Star
    (183)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Ghiselli, Chris & Renee are so phenomenal. In addition, the surgicenter is also incredible.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD
    About Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124011606
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Internship
    • UCLA School of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Ghiselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghiselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghiselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghiselli works at Denver Spine Surgeons, LLC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ghiselli’s profile.

    Dr. Ghiselli has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    207 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiselli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiselli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

