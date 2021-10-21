Overview of Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM

Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Goykhman works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL, Doral, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.