Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM

Pain Management
Overview of Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM

Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.

Dr. Goykhman works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL, Doral, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goykhman's Office Locations

    Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction
    11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 768-9058
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction
    747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 768-9078
    Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 768-1983
    Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction
    9299 SW 152nd St Ste 103, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 768-9073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Steroid Injection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Steroid Injection

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Steroid Injection
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Fibromyalgia
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hammer Toe
Heel Pain
Herniated Disc
Ingrown Nail
Joint Replacement Surgery
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tendonitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2021
    funny and made me feel better
    Isabella V. — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Goykhman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588663470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goykhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goykhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goykhman has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goykhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Goykhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goykhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goykhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goykhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

