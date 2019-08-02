Overview

Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Dental College - D.D.S., and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Herskovits works at Brooklyn Smile in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.