Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS

Dentistry
4.6 (196)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Dental College - D.D.S., and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Herskovits works at Brooklyn Smile in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Smile
    9412 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4172
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Bridge
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS
    About Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942376389
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University Dental College - D.D.S.,
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Herskovits, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herskovits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herskovits works at Brooklyn Smile in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Herskovits’s profile.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskovits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

