Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Koenig, MD is a Pulmonologist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koenig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nebraska Cancer Specialists - Estabrook Cancer Center - Methodist8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 334-4773
-
2
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koenig?
He found sleep apnea, start of CHF, started me on C-Pap with Oxygen which made my life better. Also recommended vitamins and supplements and diet changes. I really appreciate his upfront manner and thoroughness.
About Dr. Gary Koenig, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1942204656
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Affil Hospital|E Bergquist Usaf Reg Hospital|Loyola University Med Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig works at
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Cough, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.