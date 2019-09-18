Dr. Last has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Last, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Last, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Bloomfield Asc LLC580 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Last is competent and personable. I like his style - will always go to him when needed. What else can I say? He's the best!!
About Dr. Gary Last, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629003918
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
