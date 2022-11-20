Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Lee, MD
Dr. Gary Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
The Kinetic Chain Physical Therapy4980 Barranca Pkwy Ste 202, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 733-1336
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Lee has always been very attentive and thoughtful to us. He listens intently and never ignores our concerns. He puts us at ease and has been very thorough. He’s creative and talented. He’s saved my husband’s life and good looks.
About Dr. Gary Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1073633467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
