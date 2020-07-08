Overview of Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD

Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Freeport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.