Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD
Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Lefkowitz's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Rockville Centre143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 1, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2929
Steven R Davis MD PC155 W Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 867-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr Lefkowitz after being admitted through emergency. While others seemed hesitant about how to proceed Dr Lefkowitz quickly began treatment with a positive result.
About Dr. Gary Lefkowitz, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851335434
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.