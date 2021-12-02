See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Lelli, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Lelli, MD

Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lelli's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Richard Fiore — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Lelli, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1093766032
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lelli’s profile.

    Dr. Lelli has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

