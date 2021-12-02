Overview of Dr. Gary Lelli, MD

Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Lelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.