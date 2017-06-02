Dr. Gary Lieberman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lieberman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gary Lieberman, DPM
Dr. Gary Lieberman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Holly Beck10101 Lorain Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 937-5666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Wonderful Doctor and staff. Very professional and patient. Dr Lieberman was especially great with our adult son with special needs; our son needed orthotics. Highly recommended
About Dr. Gary Lieberman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1336338094
Education & Certifications
- Metropolital Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman speaks Persian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.