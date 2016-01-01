Overview of Dr. Gary Linker, MD

Dr. Gary Linker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Linker works at Springwoods Behavioral Health in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.