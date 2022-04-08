Overview

Dr. Gary McEwen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.



Dr. McEwen works at Lee's Summit Dermatology Assoc. in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.