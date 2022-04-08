Dr. Gary McEwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary McEwen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary McEwen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. McEwen works at
Locations
Lee's Summit Dermatology Assoc.276 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 525-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McEwen is a blessing. He works hard to help his patients with compassion. His employees at the front desk are so kind, and always helpful. The nurses are compassionate, and treat patients with kindness. All of the employees have beautiful souls. I'm grateful for each and everyone of them.
About Dr. Gary McEwen, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1477554657
Education & Certifications
- Naval MC
- Jackson Naval Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEwen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McEwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McEwen has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McEwen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McEwen speaks Dutch.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McEwen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEwen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.