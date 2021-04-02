Dr. Gary Milles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Milles, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Milles, MD
Dr. Gary Milles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Milles' Office Locations
MDVIP - Elkridge, Maryland8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 203, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 280-7270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time Interested in patients took required about of time
About Dr. Gary Milles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922076405
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- U Md
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.