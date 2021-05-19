Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Rogers, MD
Dr. Gary Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Beverly Hospital85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 524-7933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tufts Medical Center Dermatology800 Washington St # 114, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8411
Greater Metrowest Dermsurgeons LLC57 Boston Providence Tpke Ste 16, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 255-1900
Tufts Medical Center Department of Dermatology260 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 636-0156Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Rogers and his staff. I can not say one bad thing about my recent procedure to remove skin cancer from my nose. Everyone made me feel so comfortable and they all created a very calming atmosphere. The end result was perfect and Dr. Rogers became more than just a doctor but a friend. As for the nurses.... AWESOME. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Gary Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- New York University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
