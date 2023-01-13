See All Neurologists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Gary Rusk, MD
Dr. Gary Rusk, MD

Neurology
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Rusk, MD

Dr. Gary Rusk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Rusk works at IU Health Neurology in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rusk's Office Locations

    IU Health Neurology
    13000 E 136th St Ste 3000, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sullivan County Community Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Restless Leg Syndrome
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Cord Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2023
    I’ve see Dr. Rusk for over 5 years and his diagnosis was spot on. Thanks
    Richard Holt — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Gary Rusk, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1962404632
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Rusk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rusk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rusk has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

