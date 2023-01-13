Dr. Gary Rusk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rusk, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Rusk, MD
Dr. Gary Rusk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Rusk's Office Locations
IU Health Neurology13000 E 136th St Ste 3000, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve see Dr. Rusk for over 5 years and his diagnosis was spot on. Thanks
About Dr. Gary Rusk, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1962404632
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
