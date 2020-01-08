See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Concord, MA
Dr. Gary Stanton, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Stanton, MD

Dr. Gary Stanton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Stanton works at William J. Burtis M.d. in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Cranial Trauma and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William J. Burtis M.d.
    131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 600, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-8935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 08, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Stanton was excellent. Quite amazing really. He is brilliant, thorough, personable. His technique administering the EMG test consistently disguises pain to a great extent. An outstanding Human.
    PG — Jan 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gary Stanton, MD
    About Dr. Gary Stanton, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1598749939
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.