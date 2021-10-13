Dr. Gary Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Thomas, MD
Dr. Gary Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
SC Cancer Specialists - Bluffton100 Buckwalter Place Blvd Ste 130, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 836-7101
-
2
SC Cancer Specialists - Hilton Head at St. Joseph's/Candler45 Hospital Center Cmns, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 689-2895Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
3
New River Center300 New River Pkwy Ste 26, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 208-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Great
About Dr. Gary Thomas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043218316
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.