Overview of Dr. Gary Thomas, MD

Dr. Gary Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at SC Cancer Specialists in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC and Hardeeville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.