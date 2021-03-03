Dr. Gary Van Deventer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Deventer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Van Deventer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Van Deventer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Van Deventer works at
Locations
Frank R. Gamberdella M.d. Inc504 W Pueblo St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-0024
Gary M Van Deventer MD221 W Pueblo St Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-0024
Santa Barbara Surgery Center Lp3045 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 569-3226
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
THANK YOU NO MORE RUTH!!! The previous poster meant to say Ruth not Laura. The new wonderful receptionist is LAURA. The difference is night and day. Laura is calm, understanding, helpful and sweet. I highly recommend this WONDERFUL doctor and his kind receptionist Laura.
About Dr. Gary Van Deventer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Deventer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Deventer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Deventer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Deventer works at
Dr. Van Deventer has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Deventer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Deventer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Deventer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Deventer.
