Dr. Gary Verazin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Verazin, MD
Dr. Gary Verazin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Joseph J Szustak DO PC390 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-0400
Wilkes-barre General Hospital575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764 Directions (570) 714-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Verazin a few weeks ago to schedule my thyroid surgery. He's just fantastic! He took the time to explain what was going to happen and what to expect. Very thorough and personable. Surgery went very well and follow up was just as good. Would HIGHLY recommend him if you're looking for a good surgeon. He knows what he's doing.
About Dr. Gary Verazin, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164480968
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verazin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verazin has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.