Overview of Dr. Gary Verazin, MD

Dr. Gary Verazin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Verazin works at Andrews And Verazin Surgical Consultants in Kingston, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.