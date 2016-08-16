See All General Surgeons in Kingston, PA
Dr. Gary Verazin, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Kingston, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Verazin, MD

Dr. Gary Verazin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Verazin works at Andrews And Verazin Surgical Consultants in Kingston, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verazin's Office Locations

    Joseph J Szustak DO PC
    390 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704
    Wilkes-barre General Hospital
    575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2016
    I met Dr. Verazin a few weeks ago to schedule my thyroid surgery. He's just fantastic! He took the time to explain what was going to happen and what to expect. Very thorough and personable. Surgery went very well and follow up was just as good. Would HIGHLY recommend him if you're looking for a good surgeon. He knows what he's doing.
    Colleen in Tunkhannock, PA — Aug 16, 2016
    About Dr. Gary Verazin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164480968
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Verazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verazin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verazin has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

