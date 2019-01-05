Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Weiner, MD
Dr. Gary Weiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Main Office10250 N 92nd St Ste 308, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a tragic accident that almost cost my left ankle. He saved my ankle and my life.
About Dr. Gary Weiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University California San Diego Med Center
- Maricopa Med Center
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Knee Fracture, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
235 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
