Dr. Gaspar Nazareno, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaspar Nazareno, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Nazareno works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation1409 E Briggsmore Ave Fl 2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4725
-
2
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation3100 W Christoffersen Pkwy, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 632-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nazareno was excellent and I would recommend him. He has a nice way about him and that makes you feel comfortable right away. I would recommend him to anybody needing his care and expertise.
About Dr. Gaspar Nazareno, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326096603
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Emilio Aguinaldo Educational Corp College Of Medicine, Emilio Aguinaldo College
Dr. Nazareno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazareno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazareno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazareno works at
Dr. Nazareno has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazareno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazareno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazareno.
