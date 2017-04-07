Overview of Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD

Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Brewster, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.