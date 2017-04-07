Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD
Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
1
CareMount Medical110 S Bedford Rd Ste 1, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
2
CareMount Medical, P.C185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
3
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaurang J. Trivedi is magnificent. I had cataract surgery just recently and found both he and his team to be absolutely excellent. They give new meaning to the word professionalism and it is with great gratitude that I recommend him to one and all.
About Dr. Gaurang Trivedi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922035229
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma Associates Of New York, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Cornell University-New York Hospital Queens
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
