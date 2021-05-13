Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnson10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3127
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3128
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is a remarkable doctor and human being. Not only is he incredible as a doctor but has a sense of warmth and empathy towards his patients. He relays information in a clear and concise manner and is sure to ask if there are any questions. He also works with a “plan” after each visit so it is clear where treatment is going. All doctors could benefit from his model of treatment. He also has a remarkable staff that are excellent in their follow up with patients. RWJ is privileged to have him on staff.
About Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285898312
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Neurosurgery-Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - University Hospital, Newark, NJ
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Univ Of M.
- Neurosurgery
