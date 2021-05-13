Overview of Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.