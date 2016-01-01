Dr. Gaurav Malik, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Malik, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Malik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Forsyth, IL.
Locations
Aspen Dental124 E Highland Dr, Forsyth, IL 62535 Directions (844) 229-6450
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gaurav Malik, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1437671633
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
