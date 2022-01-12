Dr. Gautam Gadey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Gadey, MD
Overview
Dr. Gautam Gadey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Gadey works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadey?
Dr Gadey successfully inserted my stent by cath. I was amazed with the exceptional efforts that he and his staff to perform all the tasks needed to do the high level operation. Ihave the highest regards to all their professionalism, efficiency and precision team efforts.
About Dr. Gautam Gadey, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1134354962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadey works at
Dr. Gadey has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadey speaks Hindi and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.