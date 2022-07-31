Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD
Overview of Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD
Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. Both the doctor and his assistant took the time to explain to me in " lay" language the results of the MRI. They both went into details to show me the affected area. They both explain my options. I was extremely satisfied with their professionalism.
About Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609936475
Education & Certifications
- UHZ Sports Medicine Institute|UHZ Sports Medicine Institute, Miami, Fla.
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Orthopedic Surgery, St. Lukes Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Orthopedic Surgery, Philadelphia, Pa.
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
