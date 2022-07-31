Overview of Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD

Dr. Gautam Yagnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa.|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Yagnik works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.