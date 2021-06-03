Dr. Gavin Britz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gavin Britz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gavin Britz, MD
Dr. Gavin Britz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Britz works at
Dr. Britz's Office Locations
-
1
Scurlock Tower6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britz?
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Britz. He inspired confidence in me and would do so with my family and friends. I have a number of friends that are in the medical community and they all raved about him.
About Dr. Gavin Britz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376686840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- John Hopkins Hospital|University of Witwatersrand
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Britz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Britz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britz works at
Dr. Britz has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Britz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.