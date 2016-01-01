Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnapriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.
University Healthcare Alliance2204 Grant Rd Ste 203, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 964-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669487112
Education & Certifications
- Va and Iowa Meth Med Ctrs Des Moines
- Victoria Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Krishnapriyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnapriyan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnapriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnapriyan works at
Dr. Krishnapriyan speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnapriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnapriyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnapriyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnapriyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.