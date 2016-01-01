See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD

Internal Medicine
1.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD

Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Krishnapriyan works at Munir Javed MD in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnapriyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Healthcare Alliance
    2204 Grant Rd Ste 203, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 964-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Stanford Health Care

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Hypoglycemia
Ear Ache
Immunization Administration
Hypoglycemia
Ear Ache

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1669487112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va and Iowa Meth Med Ctrs Des Moines
    Internship
    • Victoria Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geeta Krishnapriyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnapriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnapriyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnapriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnapriyan works at Munir Javed MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krishnapriyan’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnapriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnapriyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnapriyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnapriyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

