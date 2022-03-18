Dr. Geeta Nagpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Nagpal, MD
Dr. Geeta Nagpal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2500
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Nagpal for the past 4 years. I have had lower back problems for years and have seen her for that issue. She and her staff take time to hear and help the problems you are experiencing.
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1386838183
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham & Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School|Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- California Pacific Med Center
- University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
Dr. Nagpal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagpal speaks Korean and Spanish.
