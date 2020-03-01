Overview

Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UCCEM, Central del Caribe Cayey, PR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Sicuranza works at NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.