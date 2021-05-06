Overview of Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD

Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Toshkezi works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.