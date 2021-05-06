Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toshkezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD
Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I has a SCS implanted on 3/2/2020. Has helped a lot with my pain. Cut meds by 3/4. Always concerned about me, listens to me as well! I would definitely refer him!
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Albanian, French and Italian
- Male
- 1760617054
- Boston Medical Center
- Other Training
- Other Training
- Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
