Dr. Geoffrey Basler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Basler, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with York General Hospital.
Dr. Basler works at
Locations
Complete Family Dermatology8040 S 13th St, Lincoln, NE 68512 Directions (402) 423-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took our daughter in that was having an allergic reaction to water (yes, WATER) Dr. Basler and his team spent a countless amount of time researching the condition and got her the treatment she needed. After visiting 2 other Dermatologists in Lincoln, (One of which told us we were "Crazy" when we told him "there's no such an allergy". Told him to drip water on her arm and stood there as the hives appeared. "Well, it's not the water" he said.) Anyway, Dr. Basler was out last attempt to get her help and they did! Can't say enough great things about them!
About Dr. Geoffrey Basler, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basler works at
Dr. Basler has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Intertrigo and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Basler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basler.
