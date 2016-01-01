Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Brent works at
Dr. Brent's Office Locations
Shipoke92 Tuscarora St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 232-0843
Gallant Psychological and Forensic Services LLC3903 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003818329
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
