Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Habermacher, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Habermacher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Habermacher works at UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Urology, South in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.