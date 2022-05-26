Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kostiner works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.