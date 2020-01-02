Dr. Raynor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Raynor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Raynor, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Raynor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Raynor's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6753Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best! Thought and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Geoffrey Raynor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1245657386
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raynor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raynor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raynor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raynor.
