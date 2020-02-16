Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Risley works at
Dr. Risley's Office Locations
Coastal Vascular & Interventional PLLC327 Medcrest Dr Unit B, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 710-0480Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Coastal Vascular & Interventional PLLC7720 US 98 Ste 240, Destin, FL 32550 Directions (850) 740-0679Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal & Vascular & Interventional1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 250, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 740-0690Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and made us feel at ease. Excellent results!
About Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
