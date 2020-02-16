Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Risley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Risley works at Coastal Vascular & Interventional PLLC in Crestview, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.