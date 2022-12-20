Dr. Geoffrey Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Spencer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Spencer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
San Jose Gastroenterology2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Stein David MD Office2440 Samaritan Dr Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 620-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His staff from check in, prep, and post-op were great. He spoke with me before and afterwards and gave me great confidence that the procedure would go well--and it did!
About Dr. Geoffrey Spencer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1578625828
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.