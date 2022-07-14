See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Franklin, MA
Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (3)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoker's Office Locations

    1280 W Central St Ste 102, Franklin, MA 02038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 462-3345
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-5566
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
    New England Baptist Hospitalist
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-5800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326458779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

