Dr. Stoker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stoker's Office Locations
- 1 1280 W Central St Ste 102, Franklin, MA 02038 Directions (774) 462-3345
-
2
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5566WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
-
4
New England Baptist Hospitalist125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoker?
He was fantastic. I’ve never had a doctor before that checked on me as often, even before my surgery
About Dr. Geoffrey Stoker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1326458779
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.