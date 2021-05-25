Dr. George Agritellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agritellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Agritellis, MD
Dr. George Agritellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Rockville Eye Associates3204 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 231-5088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Almost 2 years ago, unsure of my current Ophthalmologist, my primary doctor recommended Dr. Agritellis. At my first visit, he discovered that I had close angle glaucoma, something that put me at high risk without warning for sudden blindness. Dr. Agritellis treated it with a laser procedure within days. My old Ophthalmologist only ever said I was a glaucoma suspect and he would watch it every 6 months. He never found the close angle version that was so dangerous. Needless to say, I had my records transferred from my old Ophthalmologist to Dr. Agritellis immediately. I'm happy I made the change. Dr. Agritellis is extremely thorough, very personable, and very willing to explain (and even diagram) the medical details. So glad I switched to him.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1790728202
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Mercy Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Agritellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agritellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agritellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agritellis has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agritellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agritellis speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Agritellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agritellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agritellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agritellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.