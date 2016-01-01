See All Plastic Surgeons in Culver City, CA
Dr. George Boris, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Boris, MD

Dr. George Boris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Boris works at Boris Cosmetic Surgery, Culver City, CA in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Cosmetic Surgery
    9700 VENICE BLVD, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 204-5822
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. George Boris, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1699833996
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Boris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boris works at Boris Cosmetic Surgery, Culver City, CA in Culver City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boris’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
