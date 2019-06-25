Dr. Martin Wareham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wareham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Wareham, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Wareham, MD
Dr. Martin Wareham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wareham works at
Dr. Wareham's Office Locations
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 365-4424
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 303, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 365-4456
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wareham is a kind and patient Dr. who takes time with his patients and has the experience to be able to help you with your ENT problems.
About Dr. Martin Wareham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912914359
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- White Memorial Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wareham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wareham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wareham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wareham works at
Dr. Wareham has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wareham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wareham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wareham.
