Dr. Boyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Boyar, MD
Dr. George Boyar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
He has been my doctor for 40 years. He is the best.
About Dr. George Boyar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Boyar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyar.
