Dr. George Bracher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Bracher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southeast Valley Gastroenterology Consultants PC875 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr ever! Very knowledgeable. Spends time with you. I have seen lots of Drs about a lot of issues and he is number one! Believe me!
About Dr. George Bracher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669444006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bracher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bracher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.