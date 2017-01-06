Dr. George Brick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Brick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Brick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Brick works at
Locations
Brandon Healthcare Center425 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Brick for over 10 years and he is far and away the best physician I have ever had. I always receive excellent care. He takes the time to explain things throughly and follows up promptly. When I'm sick and need to be seen right away, he always works you in. You never have to wait days to see him. I would recommend him highly to anyone that needs a new primary doctor.
About Dr. George Brick, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University, Oakwood Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brick works at
Dr. Brick speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.