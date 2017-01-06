Overview

Dr. George Brick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Brick works at BRANDON HEALTHCARE CENTER in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.