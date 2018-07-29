Dr. George Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Conrad, MD
Dr. George Conrad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
-
1
Capitol Surgeons8630 Fenton St Ste 122, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-0057
-
2
CapitolSurgeons-Germantown19517 Doctors Dr, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 588-0057
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conrad?
Dr. Conrad surgically removed my son's lipoma recently. His recovery was speedy and remarkable. Dr. Conrad was very knowledgeable, understanding and dedicated. I had complete confidence in his diagnosis and treatment of my son because of his surgical expertise, and more than 20 years general surgery experience. I was particularly impressed with his approach to patient consultation and communication. Kudos to Dr. Conrad, an exceptional doctor whom I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. George Conrad, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1235115692
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conrad speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.